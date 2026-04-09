Assam Assembly Elections 2026: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Urges Massive Voter Turnout In Single-Phase Polls Across 126 Constituencies | File image

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday urged voters to come out in numbers and cast their vote, while emphasising the importance of "each vote and voice" towards building "better Assam."

The response comes in the backdrop of single-phase polling, which began in Assam earlier in the day, across 126 constituencies.

"Today, Assam votes and each voice matters, each vote matters in the path of building a better Assam. On the occasion of this festival of democracy, I urge everyone to come out and vote in large numbers to strengthen democracy and take Assam to new heights," Sarna wrote on 'X'.

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Polling began for high-stakes electoral battles in two states, Assam and Keralam, as well as the Union Territory of Puducherry, on Thursday at 7 am with the Election Commission making arrangements for free, fair and smooth polling.

Voters queued outside polling stations to cast their votes in a single-phase assembly election.

In Assam, more than 2.5 crore electors are eligible to exercise their franchise for 126-member legislative assembly. There are 722 candidates in the fray.

Of 2,50,54,463 electors, 1,25,31,552 are male voters and 1,25,22,593 females. There are 318 voters in the Transgender category and 63,423 service voters.

Among the electorate, 6,42,314 voters are in the age group of 18-19 years, 2,50,006 are above 80 years of age, and 2,05,085 are persons with disabilities.

To strengthen the monitoring mechanism, webcasting facilities have been arranged in accordance with the Commission's directions, a release said.

Webcasting has been enabled in all 31,490 polling stations, including 31,486 main polling stations and 4 auxiliary polling stations.A total of 1,51,132 polling personnel have been deployed for the conduct of the election.

For polling purposes, 41,320 Ballot Units, 43,975 Control Units, and 43,997 VVPAT machines have been arranged, including reserves for emergency use. Additional polling personnel have also been kept in readiness, if required.

The Congress has stitched a six-party alliance to take on the ruling BJP-led NDA, which is seeking its third successive term in office.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)