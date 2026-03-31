Assam Elections 2026: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Dances To Party’s Election Song With BJP Candidates - Watch

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was seen on Tuesday, along with other BJP candidates and leaders, grooving on stage to the party’s poll song during a campaign rally in the Nagaon constituency. A video from the rally is going viral on social media.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

However, this is not the first time CM Sarma has been seen grooving with his party colleagues. Earlier, on 27 March, he was also seen dancing in the Bihpuria constituency.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier, during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he was seen dancing at his election campaign rally in Lakhimpur district to support the BJP candidate for the Lakhimpur parliamentary constituency, Pradan Baruah.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier in the day, the Bharatiya Janata Party released its ‘Sankalp Patra’ for the 2026 Assam Assembly elections in Guwahati, outlining its vision for development, security, and economic growth. The launch was attended by senior leaders, including Nirmala Sitharaman, Sarbananda Sonowal, and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma announced major commitments, including the implementation of a Uniform Civil Code (excluding Sixth Schedule and tribal areas), the creation of two lakh jobs over five years, and measures to make Assam flood-free, with an investment of Rs 18,000 crore in the first two years.