Assam Assembly Elections 2026: BJP’s 'Sankalp Patra' Promises Crackdown On Love Jihad, 2 Lakh Jobs & Flood-Free State

X/@BJP4Assam

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday released its ‘Sankalp Patra’ for the 2026 Assam Assembly elections in Guwahati, outlining its vision for development, security, and economic growth. The launch was attended by senior leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman, Sarbananda Sonowal, and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Key Promises: UCC, Jobs & Infrastructure Push

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced major commitments, including implementation of a Uniform Civil Code (excluding Sixth Schedule and tribal areas), creation of two lakh jobs over five years, and steps to make Assam flood-free with an investment of Rs 18,000 crore in the first two years.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

He also proposed an ambitious “One District, One Medical College, One University, One Engineering College” model to boost education and healthcare infrastructure.

Focus On Security And Social Measures

The manifesto also highlights stricter action against “love jihad” and aims to strengthen law and order, with party leaders emphasising the goal of building a “secure and developed Assam.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

State BJP president Dilip Saikia said the manifesto incorporates over 2.45 lakh suggestions from citizens across the state, calling it a “people-driven” document ahead of the crucial elections.

Economic Growth Pitch By Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted Assam’s economic progress under BJP rule, noting that the state’s GDP has grown more than threefold over the past decade, while per capita income has seen a significant rise.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

She also pointed to increased central funding, infrastructure expansion, and improved connectivity as key achievements compared to previous regimes.

Attack On Congress, Focus On Development

Taking aim at the Indian National Congress, Sitharaman contrasted BJP’s infrastructure push such as building multiple bridges over the Brahmaputra and achieving full rail electrification with what she described as slower progress during Congress rule.

Election Battle Lines Drawn

Assam will go to polls for its 126 Assembly seats on April 9, with results to be declared on May 4. The BJP-led NDA, under Himanta Biswa Sarma, is aiming for a third consecutive term, while the Congress seeks a comeback.