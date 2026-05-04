Assam Election Result 2026: BJP’s Hitendra Nath Goswami Defeats Congress' Gaurav Gogoi In Assam's Jorhat By Over 23,000 Votes

Jorhat: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is heading towards a landslide victory in Assam, with the saffron party leading in 99 out of 126 seats, with 64 being the magic number.

BJP’s Hitendra Nath Goswami, the sitting MLA from the Jorhat constituency, has defeated Congress party’s deputy leader in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, by a huge margin of 23,182 votes, according to the ECI website. Gogoi contested Assembly polls for the first time.

ECI

Who is Hitendra Nath Goswami

Hirendra Nath Goswami previously served as Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly from 2017–2021. Formerly, he was associated with the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP). In 2014 he joined the BJP after quitting AGP over leadership concerns, while maintaining his anti-Congress stance.

Besides, BJP candidate Jiban Gogoi has won from the newly created Sissibargaon constituency in Assam by a margin of 40,593 votes, according to EC data.

He secured 75,758 votes, while his nearest rival, Dulal Chandra Boruah of Raijor Dal, received 35,165 votes. The seat, formed after the 2023 delimitation exercise, marks Gogoi’s first electoral victory.