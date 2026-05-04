Assam Assembly Election Result 2026: Himanta Biswa Sarma Is A Political Wizard And Pradyut Bordoloi's Lead In Dispur Is A Telltale Story

(File) Veteran MP Pradyut Bordoloi (3rd from left) Switches To BJP After Three Decades |

The political terrain of Assam is witnessing what many are calling a masterclass in electoral engineering as the mid-round numbers from the state capital on Monday reinforce the image of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma as a political wizard.

The current status in Dispur, as captured in the latest Election Commission data, serves as the definitive "tell-tale" story of this strategy. By Round 10, the BJP’s Pradyut Bordoloi has amassed 61,560 votes, establishing an insurmountable lead of 35,680 over his nearest rival.

This performance is not merely a localised win but it is a validation of Sarma’s high-stakes gamble to prioritise strategic inductions over traditional party loyalty, effectively turning a controversial defection into a cornerstone of the BJP’s Brahmaputra Valley dominance.

Sarma’s gambit: From internal friction to electoral dominance

The "wizardry" behind Bordoloi's lead lies in Sarma's ability to neutralise the heavy controversy that surrounded Bordoloi’s induction just weeks before the polls.

A five-decade Congress veteran, Bordoloi joined the saffron camp on March 18, 2026, citing systematic neglect and his 2022 support for Shashi Tharoor as the catalysts for his exit. While this move initially triggered a rebellion from long-time BJP workers like Jayanta Kumar Das—who resigned to run as an independent—the Round 10 numbers suggest that the electorate has largely ignored internal party friction in favour of the momentum generated by the CM’s "big tent" vision.

Das, a veteran grassroots worker, turned his protest into a public spectacle after resigning to contest as an independent, alleging that the induction of a former Congress MP like Bordoloi was a betrayal of the workers who built the party in Dispur. Das’ rebellion, fuelled by claims of a "secret understanding" between the state leadership and defectors, initially threatened to split the saffron vote and create a path for the Congress.

However, as per ECI data, Das currently trails with only 9,751 votes, a fraction of Bordoloi’s total. This suggests that while the protest highlighted a deep-seated friction between "old" and "new" BJP members, the voters in Dispur have largely prioritised the chief minister’s broader developmental narrative over localized grievances, effectively silencing the dissent through the sheer volume of the pro-Bordoloi mandate.

By successfully migrating a veteran Congress face into a Dispur bastion and securing over double the votes of the Congress candidate, Mira Borthakur Goswami, Sarma has proved that his tactical intuition can reshape the political map even in the face of significant internal and external pushback.

The "wizardry" of the current mandate is perhaps most evident in how the BJP has successfully managed the internal storm triggered by long-time loyalists who felt sidelined by the party's new intake.

Resilience of the 'big tent' strategy

The marginalisation of the Jayanta Das protest in the final tally shows a significant shift in Assam's political culture, where the charisma of the leadership now routinely outweighs traditional organisational loyalty.

While the Congress and Independent candidates attempted to capitalise on the "outsider" tag attached to Bordoloi, the Round 10 trends show that the electorate has embraced the transition, viewing the veteran leader as a necessary component of the state's governance machinery. This outcome provides a blueprint for future inductions, demonstrating that as long as the political wizard at the helm can deliver results, the internal friction of induction-day protests is likely to be treated by the public as a minor footnote in a much larger story of electoral consolidation.