Assam Cop Killed In Hit-and-Run During Naka Checking; 6 Arrested, Drug Trafficking Link Probed | Representational Image

Guwahati: Six persons have been arrested in connection with the fatal hit-and-run at Laisong in Assam’s Dima Hasao district on August 14 night that claimed the life of Sub-Inspector Nabajit Das, in-charge of the Laisong Police Outpost.

Police are also probing a possible link between the vehicle involved and a drug-trafficking case.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police Ripunjoy Kakoti, the incident occurred while SI Nabajit Das was conducting naka checking with other police personnel. He was reportedly hit by a vehicle bearing registration number AS-02-AJ-4335 in the zig zag naka checking to see stop all illegal activities specially smuggling activities.

The vehicle was later recovered from the Laisong area, while the driver and other occupants reportedly fled the spot. Police launched a search operation at various locations in and around Laisong.

During a late-night operation, police apprehended four persons from separate locations.

Two more arrested from Juria, Nagaon district.

Two others allegedly linked to the incident are still absconding. Police have intensified efforts to trace them.

Investigators are also examining the background of the vehicle and its possible connection with a drug-trafficking case. The vehicle allegedly involved in the incident is reportedly owned by Abdul Quddus of Juria in Nagaon district. The exact nature of the alleged connection has not yet been established and remains under investigation.

Meanwhile, the Dima Hasao Police fraternity paid its final tribute to SI Nabajit Das, who died while performing official duty.

The tribute ceremony was attended by Dima Hasao SSP Ripunjoy Kakoti, Commanding Officer of 26 Assam Rifles Colonel Rakesh Krishnan, Additional SP Faruque Ahmed, Additional SP Luit Talukdar, and other police personnel and officials.

The police department expressed grief over the death of the officer and remembered SI Nabajit Das for his service, dedication and commitment to duty.

Further investigation is underway to establish the complete sequence of events and determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“Dima Hasao Police deeply mourns the loss of SI (UB) Nabajit Das, 52nd Batch, who was serving as IC, Laisong PP under Mahur PS. He lost his life in the line of duty on 14 August 2026. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones,” the Dima Hasao Police Twitter handle said.