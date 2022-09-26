Assam CM Sarma responds to FIR filed for Wildlife Protection Act breach: 'No law violated' | ANI

The locals residing near Kaziranga National Park lodged an FIR against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev over violations of the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972.

Reportedly, the residents alleged that the leaders drove a safari vehicle (jeep) inside the park and Tiger Reserve beyond the scheduled time, as no visitor is allowed to enter the national park after 4.30 pm. The development comes after Sadhguru and Sri Sri Ravishankar attended Chintan Shivir at Kaziranga on September 24.

The FIR, filed at the Bokakhat Police Station in eastern Assam's Golaghat district, registered by the locals states, "Law is equal for all and therefore we request the police to take action against all people involved in this act or either apologise for the same. Hope we get justice."

After receiving massive backlash, CM Sarma issuing his first response, stated that no law has been violated and people can enter the park at any time with the warden's permission. He said, "There's no law that people can't go at night. People can enter the park even at 2 am if wildlife the Wardens allow. Only whatever permission was given by the wildlife protection has been done."

Further speaking about the Kaziranga Chintan Shivir, the BJP leader added, "The opening has been done by the pious hands of Sadhguru. Even Sri Sri Ravishankar was a part of the program. The initiative will also help boost tourism".

Taking to Twitter, the CM also informed people about the inauguration of the park and conveyed the message to Save Rhinos.