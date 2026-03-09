Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's Jana Ashirwad Yatra Rolls Through Tea Belt, Promises Welfare Boost For Garden Workers In Tinsukia

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma | ANI

Margherita: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday promised stronger support for tea garden workers and fresh development initiatives as the BJP’s Jana Ashirwad Yatra rolled through the tea belt of eastern Assam on its seventh day.

A 55-Kilometer Journey Through History

The yatra travelled from Margherita to Makum in Tinsukia district for 55 kms from 10:30 am and ended at 8 pm, passing through the historic oil town of Digboi. Thousands of supporters lined the roads along the route, waving party flags and greeting the Chief Minister as the convoy moved through the region’s tea gardens and small towns.

Sarma, accompanied by Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia and minister Rupesh Gowala, stopped at several points along the route to interact with residents, listen to grievances and attend cultural programmes showcasing Assamese traditions. CM Sarma was also accompanied by two time Margherita MLA Bhaskar Sarma.

While entering into Digboi constituency Digboi MLA Suren Phukan accompanied CM Sarma.

Enthusiastic Crowds at Iconic Landmarks

Large gatherings were seen near the gates of the Digboi Refinery, the first refinery of Asia and later at Makum’s busy market area, where tea workers, youth and members of indigenous communities turned out in significant numbers. In Makum Sadia MLA Bolin Chetia and BJYM leader Tridipjyoti Moran accompanied Dr Sarma.

Addressing a public meeting in Makum, Sarma said the tea community remained central to Assam’s economy and promised continued support under what he described as a “double engine” government led by the BJP at both the state and central levels.

“My dear brothers and sisters of Tinsukia, the tea gardens that sustain Assam deserve action, not empty promises,” the Chief Minister said while addressing the gathering.

Welfare Initiatives and Wage Hikes Highlighted

He claimed that since 2021, the state government had increased tea workers’ daily wages and introduced welfare initiatives such as health coverage for lakhs of families. Sarma added that the government would work towards ensuring better housing, drinking water and skill development opportunities for families living in tea gardens.

During the rally, the Chief Minister also announced several local initiatives, including financial support for flood protection along the Dihing River, steps to regularise contractual tea workers and scholarships for students from the Moran community pursuing higher studies in science and technology.

Referring to the coming Assembly elections, Sarma criticised the opposition alliance, accusing it of internal divisions and inconsistent political positions.

He said the BJP government had focused on development and infrastructure projects across the state, citing initiatives such as the expansion of the Numaligarh Refinery and the construction of the Jorhat–Majuli Bridge.

Supporters at the rally raised slogans and gathered around the Chief Minister after the meeting, with many taking photographs and interacting briefly with him.

The Yatra's Reach and Road Ahead

The Jana Ashirwad Yatra has already covered more than 800 kilometres across 25 constituencies in the past seven days, according to BJP leaders. The outreach programme is part of the party’s campaign strategy ahead of the 2026 Assam Assembly elections.

The yatra is scheduled to continue from lower Assam including Nalbari, Rangia on March 9 as the BJP intensifies its statewide tour to connect with voters across all constituencies.