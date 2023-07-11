Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Says West Bengal People Took Shelter In His State To Escape Violence

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma | FPJ

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday taking to Twitter said that at least 133 political 'refugees' from West Bengal had taken shelter in Assam.

"133 individuals who feared for their lives due to violence in the panchayat election in West Bengal sought refuge in Dhubri District of Assam. We have provided them with shelter in a relief camp, as well as food and medical assistance," tweeted Sarma.

WB opposition leader thanks Assam CM

Thanking Sarma, West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said, "I would like to thank the Hon'ble CM of Assam; Shri@himantabiswaJi, for providing relief to the tormented Opposition Party Karyakartas of WB, especially those from BJP, who time and again are subjected to poll related violence and being in close proximity to the State of Assam, they find it safe to cross over with their families for their safety.

"You can rely on us for humanitarian aid"

Replying to Adhikari, Sarma added, "We consider the people of West Bengal as our valued and respected neighbors. During the previous assembly election in West Bengal, we extended the same assistance. Please be assured that you can rely on us for any humanitarian aid during times of crisis."

However, Trinamool Congress (TMC) calling it a 'sick joke' reminded the Assam CM about the condition of the detention camp.