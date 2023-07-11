 Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Says West Bengal People Took Shelter In His State To Escape Violence
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaAssam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Says West Bengal People Took Shelter In His State To Escape Violence

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Says West Bengal People Took Shelter In His State To Escape Violence

The Assam CM said food and medical aid have been provided to the political refugees from West Bengal who have sought asylum in his state.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Tuesday, July 11, 2023, 10:45 PM IST
article-image
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma | FPJ

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday taking to Twitter said that at least 133 political 'refugees' from West Bengal had taken shelter in Assam.

"133 individuals who feared for their lives due to violence in the panchayat election in West Bengal sought refuge in Dhubri District of Assam. We have provided them with shelter in a relief camp, as well as food and medical assistance," tweeted Sarma.

Read Also
West Bengal govt to provide land possession to refugees, says CM Mamata Banerjee
article-image

WB opposition leader thanks Assam CM

Thanking Sarma, West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said, "I would like to thank the Hon'ble CM of Assam; Shri@himantabiswaJi, for providing relief to the tormented Opposition Party Karyakartas of WB, especially those from BJP, who time and again are subjected to poll related violence and being in close proximity to the State of Assam, they find it safe to cross over with their families for their safety.

"You can rely on us for humanitarian aid"

Replying to Adhikari, Sarma added, "We consider the people of West Bengal as our valued and respected neighbors. During the previous assembly election in West Bengal, we extended the same assistance. Please be assured that you can rely on us for any humanitarian aid during times of crisis."

However, Trinamool Congress (TMC) calling it a 'sick joke' reminded the Assam CM about the condition of the detention camp.

Read Also
West Bengal: Refugees won’t support BJP if CAA is not implemented before 2024, says party MLA Asim...
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

West Bengal Panchayat Polls Result Live Updates: Mamata Banerjee's TMC Wins Landslide, Bags 2,117...

West Bengal Panchayat Polls Result Live Updates: Mamata Banerjee's TMC Wins Landslide, Bags 2,117...

Chhattisgarh: SECL To Develop Manikpur Pokhari Mine As Second Eco-Tourism Destination

Chhattisgarh: SECL To Develop Manikpur Pokhari Mine As Second Eco-Tourism Destination

Security Forces Destroy 2 Naxal Camps In Sukma-Dantewada

Security Forces Destroy 2 Naxal Camps In Sukma-Dantewada

Monsoon Mayhem: At Least 10 Dead In Punjab, 7 In Haryana Due To Heavy Rains

Monsoon Mayhem: At Least 10 Dead In Punjab, 7 In Haryana Due To Heavy Rains

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Says West Bengal People Took Shelter In His State To Escape Violence

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Says West Bengal People Took Shelter In His State To Escape Violence