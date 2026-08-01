Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Launches Orunodoi 3.0 Disbursement For Over 37 Lakh Women Beneficiaries

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma |

Guwahati, August 1: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday launched the first disbursement of Orunodoi 3.0 for the financial year 2026-27, with more than 37 lakh women beneficiaries across Assam receiving the monthly financial assistance through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

Statewide Disbursement Held Across 3,500 Locations

The disbursement was carried out simultaneously at more than 3,500 locations across the State, including Gram Panchayats, Urban Local Bodies, Village Council Development Committees (VCDCs), Village Development Committees (VDCs) and MAC areas. The state-level programme was held at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati.

As a special humanitarian measure, Orunodoi beneficiaries in the flood-affected districts of Sivasagar, Charaideo, Golaghat and Jorhat received Rs. 2,500 each to support their recovery from the recent floods.

CM Describes Orunodoi as Flagship Welfare Scheme

Addressing the programme, Chief Minister Sarma described Orunodoi as the State Government's flagship social welfare programme and said it has emerged as a powerful instrument for strengthening the financial security of women and promoting inclusive socio-economic development across Assam.

He said the previous Government had continued the monthly assistance under the scheme until April 2026, but the release of subsequent instalments was deferred following the formation of the new government as the state Budget had not yet been passed. With the Budget now approved, the government has resumed disbursement, he said, reaffirming its commitment to ensuring uninterrupted welfare support to eligible families.

Aadhaar-Based Payment System Introduced

The Chief Minister announced the introduction of an Aadhaar-linked payment mechanism under Orunodoi 3.0 to eliminate duplication and ensure that financial assistance reaches only genuine beneficiaries through their Aadhaar-linked bank accounts.

He said a small number of beneficiaries whose bank accounts are yet to be linked with Aadhaar may temporarily face delays in receiving the current instalment because of the transition to the Aadhaar-based system. However, he said the Government is facilitating Aadhaar-bank account linkage to ensure seamless and timely credit of benefits.

'Orunodoi Sarothi' to Assist Beneficiaries

To strengthen service delivery under the scheme, Sarma announced that the government will appoint an 'Orunodoi Sarothi' in every Legislative Assembly Constituency. The designated functionary will assist beneficiaries in resolving issues relating to enrolment, payments and other scheme-related grievances.

The Chief Minister also said the Government is working on introducing an advance payment facility for beneficiaries. He added that efforts are underway to enable beneficiaries to access bank loans by leveraging their Orunodoi benefits to promote financial inclusion and livelihood generation.

He further announced that the government intends to expand the coverage of beneficiaries under the scheme and increase the monthly financial assistance beyond the existing Rs. 1,250.

Finance Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah also addressed the programme. Among those present were MLAs Diplu Ranjan Sarma, Pradyut Bordoloi and Bijay Gupta, Guwahati Mayor Mrigen Sarania, senior government officials and a large number of beneficiaries.