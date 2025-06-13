Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Issues 'Shoot At Sight' Order To Maintain Communal Peace In Dhubri (VIDEO)

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma | File Pic

Guwahati: A shoot at sight at night order was given in Dhubri by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday when he visited Dhubri district following a spate of communal disturbances.

This decision comes in the wake of repeated acts of provocation, including the alleged finding of a severed cow head near a Hanuman temple, inflammatory posters, and incidents of stone pelting during the night.

“Since Bakri Eid, Dhubri has seen a disturbing rise in communal incidents,” the Chief Minister said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

“Stone pelting at night has become frequent, and provocative posters by an organisation named Nabin Bangla, seeking to merge Dhubri with Bangladesh, were pasted in sensitive areas, even on Army installations", he added.

“The desecration of temples and sacred spaces is an unforgivable act,” Sarma said.

“We have adopted a zero-tolerance approach. I’ve instructed the police to shoot on sight anyone caught indulging in violence or stone pelting at night. Law and order will be restored, no matter what it takes.”

"The shoot-at-sight order will be enforced after 6 pm. If anyone is seen creating disturbances or engaging in violence after this time, they will be dealt with on the spot,” the Chief Minister warned.

To support the crackdown, Rapid Action Force (RAF) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) units are being deployed in the district. Senior officers from the state police will also remain stationed in Dhubri to oversee operations. Sarma stressed that non-bailable warrants are to be issued against all identified perpetrators.

“We will act with full force. Dhubri will not be allowed to become a hub of communal unrest,” he stated. “Our government will never spare those who attempt to desecrate religious harmony in Assam.”

The Chief Minister linked the current situation to the emergence of a beef trafficking nexus.

“Thousands of cows were brought in from West Bengal ahead of Eid this year. This did not happen before. I suspect the rise of a new beef mafia operating in the region. Investigations are underway, and the masterminds behind this illegal trade will be arrested,” he said.

Sarma also connected the tensions to external influence. “The posters of Nabin Bangla are clearly an attempt to stir anti-national sentiments.

Bangladesh today is breeding jehadi elements, and with its unstable government, we cannot ignore the threat of cross-border propaganda.”

In a strong emotional appeal, Sarma reiterated his resolve to maintain peace in Dhubri, declaring: “From next year, I will personally come and stay here the night of Eid. Such incidents will not recur. Even if it means spending the night near the Hanuman Mandir, I will be here. I will not let Dhubri fall into the hands of communal forces.”

He also urged the business community to cooperate, asking them to install CCTV cameras outside their shops to aid in identifying miscreants.

“Support from the public is crucial. The average Hindu or Muslim resident of Dhubri is peace-loving. But a few people are trying to poison the entire atmosphere. We need your support to isolate and arrest them,” Sarma said.