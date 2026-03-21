Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Files Jalukbari Nomination Amid Grand Roadshow, Seeks Sixth Term | ANI

Guwahati: Amid drums, Bihu dancers and a sea of supporters lining the streets, Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday filed his nomination as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from the Jalukbari Assembly constituency.

The nomination was submitted at the Returning Officer and Kamrup (Metro) district commissioner, marking Sarma’s bid for a sixth straight term from the seat he has represented since 2001.

Sarma, who first contested from Jalukbari in 1996 but lost, has held the constituency for more than two decades since his victory in 2001. Over the years, even with changes brought by delimitation, the seat has remained a political stronghold for him.

Before reaching the DC office, the chief minister led a long roadshow that began at Veterinary Field and stretched roughly 5.6 kilometres through the city to Hengerabari. The procession moved slowly through cheering crowds, with traditional gayan-bayan performers, Bihu dancers and drummers adding a festive touch.

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Despite heavy rain overnight, thousands turned out to greet him along the route, many of them women holding party flags and chanting slogans. Sarma spent much of the journey standing on an open vehicle, waving to supporters. At Dispur, he briefly stepped down near Last Gate and walked with supporters before continuing the rally.

He was accompanied by his wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, his son Nandil Biswa Sarma, Bijuli Kalita Medhi, Member of Parliament from Guwahati, and senior advocate Debajit Lon Saikia, along with several party leaders and workers.

Speaking to reporters after filing his nomination, Sarma said several of his party colleagues were also submitting their papers on Friday while others would do so on March 23.

Reflecting on his long journey in Jalukbari politics, he said he still remembers his first contest there nearly three decades ago. “I first contested from Jalukbari in 1996 and lost. Since 2001, I have been winning continuously,” he said, adding that he remains hopeful of receiving the same support from voters this time as well.

Sarma acknowledged that the coming days would be busy, as he plans to campaign across the state while also staying connected with voters in his constituency. He said party workers would handle much of the campaign on the ground, while he and his wife would try to visit different areas whenever possible. According to him, the schedule may involve addressing five to six meetings every day.

The chief minister also expressed confidence about voters in areas newly added to the constituency after delimitation, saying it may take time to build connections but he believes they will extend their support.

Sarma urged voters to back candidates of the BJP and its allies, the Asom Gana Parishad and the Bodoland People's Front, while noting that it was still early to talk about the outcome of the election or the chief minister’s post.

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Earlier in the day, he sought blessings from his mother Mrinalini Devi before heading out for the rally. Sarma said the response he has seen across Assam suggests strong public support for the BJP-led alliance as the state heads toward polling on April 9, with votes to be counted on May 4.

BJP leader Pijush Hazarika also moved to file his nomination from Jagiroad for the third time and fourth in his career, highlighting the government’s development agenda.

“We have been working to serve people over the past 10 years. The blessings of the people are our biggest strength,” Hazarika said.

Other key leaders filing nominations on Friday include Ajanta Neog, Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Biswajit Daimary, Rama Kanta Dewri and AGP’s Prodip Hazarika.