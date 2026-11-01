Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Directs Ministers To Inform Local MLAs Before Constituency Visits After Tinsukia Row | X - @himantabiswa

Guwahati: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has directed all ministers to inform local MLAs in advance before visiting their constituencies, following a controversy over Cabinet Minister Biswajit Daimary's recent visit to Tinsukia district without the participation of the area's elected representatives.

CMO Notes MLAs Were Not Always Informed About Ministerial Field Visits

In an order dated October 30, addressed to all ministers, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said it had observed that MLAs were “not always intimated or involved” during certain ministerial field visits.

The order described advance intimation to local MLAs as good administrative practice and said they could also be invited to participate in public programmes and official functions attended by ministers.

MLAs Must Be Informed Even When Their Presence Is Not Required

Even where MLAs' presence was not required for departmental meetings or official reviews, the concerned legislators should be “courteously informed” in advance, it said.

The directive said the practice would improve coordination between the government and elected representatives and ensure the smooth conduct of official engagements.

Although the order did not cite any specific incident, it comes days after Daimary toured Tinsukia district, particularly Kakopathar, and attended public programmes and official meetings without the participation of local MLAs Pulak Gohain and Sanjay Kisan. Gohain represents Tinsukia, while Kisan represents Makum.

On October 27, Daimary attended the central foundation day celebration of the Matak Yuva Chhatra Sanmilan at Dirak Nawajyoti village in Kakopathar, near the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border.

His remarks on the ULFA issue at the event subsequently triggered a political controversy. Sarma later clarified that Daimary was referring to the pro-talks ULFA faction led by Anup Chetia and not the banned ULFA-Independent faction headed by Paresh Baruah.