Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Announces End To Routine Aadhaar Issuance For Adults Above 18 To Curb Illegal Immigration | VIDEO

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announces stricter Aadhaar enrolment norms for adults as Assam intensifies checks against illegal immigration | X - @himantabiswa

Guwahati, June 13: In a significant move aimed at curbing illegal immigration, the Assam Cabinet has decided to stop the routine issuance of Aadhaar cards to individuals above the age of 18.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the decision on Saturday, saying the measure is intended to prevent illegal immigrants from obtaining the identity document.

Addressing a press conference after chairing a Cabinet meeting, Sarma said adults seeking Aadhaar enrolment will now have to undergo an additional layer of scrutiny. In exceptional cases, district commissioners will have to send proposals to the state government seeking approval before Aadhaar cards can be issued.

In national interest, Assam has decided to ban issuance of Aadhar cards to all adults above 18 years so that no illegal can legitimise themselves.



The ST and Tea Garden community will get an extension till 31 March 2027 to enrol themselves under Aadhar. pic.twitter.com/e0CJeItLoI — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 13, 2026

“The government will then decide whether the applicant is eligible for an Aadhaar card,” Sarma said.

Aadhaar Coverage Under Scanner

The Chief Minister said Aadhaar enrolment in Assam has reached saturation levels, with coverage crossing 100 per cent in some districts. According to him, the development has raised concerns over the identities of those obtaining additional Aadhaar cards.

“We must ascertain who these people are who are taking the additional Aadhaar cards. The step is being taken to ensure that no illegal Bangladeshi obtains an Aadhaar card,” Sarma said.

The decision reflects the state government's continuing focus on addressing concerns related to illegal immigration from neighbouring Bangladesh. The administration has repeatedly maintained that stricter verification measures are necessary to safeguard official identity systems from misuse.

Addressing the media on key decisions taken at today’s #AssamCabinet meeting. https://t.co/YVVfvlhYbb — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 13, 2026

Exceptions Till March 2027

Despite the new restrictions, certain sections of society will continue to be eligible for Aadhaar enrolment. Sarma said members of the tea garden community, Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Castes and persons with disabilities will continue to receive Aadhaar cards, as many individuals in these groups are yet to be enrolled.

However, the exemption will only remain in force until March 31, 2027.

“From April 1, 2027, people from these communities above the age of 18 will also stop receiving Aadhaar cards,” the Chief Minister said.

Aadhaar enrolment for individuals below the age of 18 will continue without any change.

Sarma had earlier indicated that the state government would adopt a strict approach towards Aadhaar issuance and make it difficult for illegal immigrants to obtain the document. Last year, he had said the government was considering tighter rules for Aadhaar enrolment among adults as part of efforts to curb illegal immigration.

Cabinet Clears Rural Employment Framework

The Cabinet also approved the implementation framework for the VB-G RAM G Act in Assam. The scheme will come into effect from July 1.

Sarma said Rs 2,000 crore has been allocated for the initiative, under which 125 man-days of direct wage employment will be provided. Apart from generating employment, the government plans to focus on creating durable assets through the programme.

The Chief Minister said asset creation would be given importance alongside employment generation under the new law.

Satellite Cities Authority Approved

In another key decision, the Cabinet approved the establishment of the Guwahati Satellite Cities Development Authority (GSCDA). The authority will be responsible for planning, financing and developing satellite cities in and around Guwahati.

The proposed authority will function within the jurisdiction of the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority.

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The Cabinet also decided that approval from the state Cabinet will now be mandatory before issuing No Objection Certificates to officers of All India Services, including IAS officers, seeking central or inter-state deputation.

Meanwhile, Sarma announced that the budget session of the Assam Legislative Assembly will begin on July 6. The date for the presentation of the state budget will be announced separately.

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