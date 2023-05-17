Assam: CID takes over probe of 'Lady Singham' Junmoni Rabha's accident

Assam Police sub-inspector Junmoni Rabha | Photo: Twitter Image

The Crime Investigation Department of Assan has taken over the probe into sub-inspector Junmoni Rabha's death. Rabha, who was known as 'Lady Singham' died in a tragic accident on May 16; however, her family suspects foul play and demanded an impartial probe.

Assam Director General of Police, GP Singh, in a tweet said that the probe has been handed over to CID.

“In wake of a request of a fair probe from various sections of society into FIR Nu 0183/2023 and death of SI Junmoni Rabha, it has been decided to transfer the investigation to CID Assam," his tweet read.

Rabha, who shot to fame after she arrested her then-fiance for fraud and subsequently arrested in the same case. was killed her her car collided head-on with a truck in Nagaon district on Tuesday. She was alone in her private car and not in uniform at the time of accident.

"After getting an intimation at around 2:30 am, a police patrol party reached the spot and took her to a nearby hospital. Doctors there declared her dead," Jakhalabandha Police Station Officer-in-Charge Pawan Kalita said.

Controversies Rabha was entangled in

Rabha, who was in-charge of the Morikolong Police Outpost, has been known for being strict against criminals as well as alleged financial irregularities.

In June last year, she was arrested for alleged corruption in league with her former beau and was remanded to judicial custody by a court in Majuli district, leading to suspension from the service. The suspension was lifted later and she rejoined service.

She was entangled in another controversy in January 2022 when her telephonic conversation with BJP MLA Amiya Kumar Bhuyan from Bihpuria constituency was leaked.

They were engaged in an altercation after Rabha had arrested some boatmen for operating country boats with machines fitted "illegally" and over alleged harassment of the people of Bhuyan's constituency by her.

(With inputs from PTI)