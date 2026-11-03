Assam Cabinet Seeks CBI Probe Into Floods That Killed 106, Approves Polygamy Crackdown, Defence Corridor & 15 Welfare Councils | X

Guwahati, November 3: The Assam government has recommended a CBI probe into the devastating July 19 floods that killed 106 people, reversing its earlier stand on an investigation into the disaster.

Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, briefing the press after a Cabinet meeting late on Tuesday evening, said that the state would send a formal request to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) within the next 10 days.

“Whether the CBI takes up the probe is up to the Centre. But we, the state government, have recommended a CBI probe to find out the root reasons behind the devastating July floods in Charaideo and Sivasagar,” Sarma said.

Stricter Penalties For Employees Practising Polygamy

In another major initiative, the Assam government has tightened disciplinary action against government employees practising polygamy, with Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma announcing that those found guilty will face termination from service and will also be barred from applying for government jobs in the future.

Guwahati, Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says, "Today, the Assam Cabinet has taken some very important decisions. First, the Cabinet has decided to conduct an inquiry to find out the root causes of the floods that affected Sivasagar and Charaideo districts from July 19 onwards. That is one of the decisions. The second decision is that, now that the Uniform Civil Code has been notified and has received the President's assent, we have amended our civil service conduct rules. If any government servant is found guilty of practising polygamy, dismissal will be imposed as a major penalty. We will directly impose this major penalty on anyone found indulging in polygamy..." — IANS (@ians_india) November 3, 2026

Sarma made the announcement on November 3, outlining the decision taken by the state Cabinet. The government has amended the Assam Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1964, by inserting Clause 6 under Rule 7 to provide for stricter action against employees found practising polygamy.

Under the amended provision, government employees found engaging in polygamy will face dismissal from service. They will also be disqualified from applying for future government employment, the Chief Minister said.

Earlier Restrictions On Multiple Marriages

The latest decision builds on the Assam government's earlier efforts to restrict multiple marriages among its employees. In October 2023, the state government issued an order reiterating that no government servant could enter into another marriage while their spouse was alive without obtaining prior permission from the government, even if the employee's personal law permitted such a marriage.

The directive was issued under Rule 26 of the Assam Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1965. It also covered female government employees marrying men whose spouses were still alive. Violations could invite departmental proceedings and major penalties, including compulsory retirement.

Defence Corridor Planned In Morigaon

The Assam Cabinet also decided to set up a defence corridor on 2,000 acres of land at Nellie in Morigaon district to facilitate the defence sector's entry into the state.

Cabinet Approves 15 Welfare Monitoring Councils

The Assam Cabinet on Tuesday approved the formation of 15 new councils to monitor the implementation of government welfare schemes, assess their impact on beneficiaries and recommend changes based on public feedback.

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Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the proposed councils would evaluate the functioning of various welfare initiatives and help the government identify areas requiring improvement.

Among the councils to be constituted are the Assam Rural Livelihood Council, Health and Wellness Council, Education Entitlement Council, Assam Social Security Council and Public Housing Council.

Sarma said the councils would review existing schemes, including Orunodoi, Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat, Mukhya Mantri Ayushman Assam, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, and initiatives related to education and healthcare in tea garden areas.

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Councils To Gather Public Feedback

Explaining their proposed role, the Chief Minister said the councils would not function as independent authorities but would engage directly with beneficiaries and members of the public to gather feedback on the delivery and effectiveness of government schemes.

The feedback collected by the councils would be submitted to the state government in the form of recommendations. The government would subsequently consider changes in the implementation of the schemes based on these assessments.

Each council will comprise nine members, including a Cabinet minister as its chairperson, a vice-chairperson and seven other members.