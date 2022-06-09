Assam cabinet expansion: Check the full list of ministers here | Twittter

In the Assam cabinet reshuffle, Nandita Garlosa and Jayanta Malla Baruah were inducted into the cabinet as ministers.

This is the first cabinet reshuffle of the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led cabinet. Sarma was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Assam on May 10 last year.

Check the full list here:

Earlier on Tuesday, the Assam Chief Minister chaired a meeting in Guwahati with senior officials and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sonitpur to discuss the upcoming 'DCs' Conference'.

The meeting was conducted through an online conference with the aim to review the preparations for the meeting.

(With inputs from ANI)