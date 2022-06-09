Navi Mumbai: Divisional Anti-Corruption Committee to hold a meeting to address complaints |

A meeting of the Divisional Anti-Corruption Committee is being organized today under the chairmanship of the Konkan Divisional Commissioner to address the grievances of the citizens regarding corruption in the work of the officers/employees of the Konkan Division.

The meeting is being held on June 9, 2022 through video conferencing at Divisional Commissioner's Office, Konkan Division, First Floor, Konkan Bhavan, Navi Mumbai.

Matter of Citizens who wish have already lodged a complaint regarding the delay, malpractice, inefficiency and other causes of corruption in the functioning of various government offices in the Konkan Division, in writing to the Anti-Corruption Committee at their district level along with necessary evidence before June 9, 2022 will be taken for redressal.

“Based on the complaint, a detailed inquiry will be carried out by the concerned department in connection with the complaint form and as soon as the report is received, the matter will be taken up for consideration in the meeting of the concerned departmental anti-corruption committee,” said a senior official from Konkan Division.