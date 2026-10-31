 Assam Boat Accident: 2 Mechanised Passenger Boats Carrying Over 100 People Collide On Brahmaputra River In Barpeta, Several Injured
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Assam Boat Accident: 2 Mechanised Passenger Boats Carrying Over 100 People Collide On Brahmaputra River In Barpeta, Several Injured

Two mechanised passenger boats carrying over 100 people collided at Bahari Ghat on the Brahmaputra River in Assam's Barpeta district, leaving several passengers injured. The injured were rushed to Chenga Model Hospital, while allegations of missing life jackets raised safety concerns.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, October 31, 2026, 12:30 PM IST
Assam Boat Accident: 2 Mechanised Passenger Boats Carrying Over 100 People Collide On Brahmaputra River In Barpeta, Several Injured
Assam Boat Accident: 2 Mechanised Passenger Boats Carrying Over 100 People Collide On Brahmaputra River In Barpeta, Several Injured | Representational Image

Barpeta: Two mechanised passenger boats carrying over 100 passengers collided at Bahari Ghat on the Brahmaputra River in Assam's Barpeta district, leaving several people injured.

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According to preliminary information, one passenger boat was arriving at Bahari Ghat from the southern bank of the Brahmaputra, while another was stationed at the ghat, boarding passengers.

The incoming boat reportedly lost control while approaching the ghat and rammed into the stationary vessel, triggering panic among passengers.

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Several passengers sustained injuries in the collision and were rushed to Chenga Model Hospital for medical treatment.

Meanwhile, allegations have emerged that neither of the two mechanised boats was equipped with life jackets, raising serious concerns over passenger safety and compliance with water transport safety norms.

The two boats reportedly left Bahari Ghat shortly after the incident.

Further details regarding the exact number of injured passengers and the circumstances leading to the accident are awaited. 

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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