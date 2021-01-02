Assam Board Exams: HSLC and HS examinations to be held in May - Check important dates here

Meanwhile, in order to prepare the medical staff and infrastructure, the dry run for the COVID-19 vaccine will continue regularly across Assam till actual vaccination takes place, a senior official said on Saturday.

Talking to PTI, National Health Mission (NHM) Mission Director Lakshmanan S said the Health Department does not want to leave any stone unturned to find out any lacuna in the system before administering the vaccine to the people of the state.

"Today, we are having the dry run at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, Sonapur Civil Hospital and Khanapara State Dispensary. This is going to be a continuous process and we will be having dry runs till the actual vaccine comes to us," he added.

The senior official said the NHM and the state Health Department in the ongoing exercise of dry runs across the state will attempt to cover as much health centres and hospitals as possible in coming days.



