Assam BJP-Led NDA To Stake Claim To Form Govt On Sunday, Oath On May 12 | ANI

Guwahati: The BJP-led NDA led by caretaker chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will formally stake claim to form the next government in Assam on Sunday following its sweeping victory in the recently concluded Assembly elections.

Meeting scheduled at Raj Bhavan at 11 am Sunday

“A delegation of the alliance is scheduled to meet Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya at Raj Bhavan at 11 am on Sunday,” an official release here claimed.

Ahead of the meeting with the Governor, two separate meetings of the BJP Legislature Party (BJPLP) and the NDA alliance will be held at Vajpayee Bhawan in Guwahati from 9 am.

JP Nadda and Nayab Singh Saini appointed as observers

Union Minister and former BJP national president J.P. Nadda will attend the meetings as the central observer, while Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will be present as co-observer.

The oath-taking ceremony of the new ministry will be held on May 12 at the Veterinary College playground in Khanapara. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal are expected to attend the public function.

PM Modi, Amit Shah and 22 CMs expected to attend

According to party sources, chief ministers from 22 states, 23 deputy chief ministers, and five Union ministers are also likely to be present at the ceremony.

“Following the historic mandate bestowed by the people of Assam, the BJP will form the government in Assam for the third consecutive term. The national leadership-appointed observers, former national president and Union Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, arrived in Guwahati tonight,” Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia said.

The two senior leaders were attending an interaction programme with newly elected MLAs at Vajpayee Bhawan till the filing of this report.

Amid speculation over the leadership issue, party sources indicated that incumbent Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is likely to be unanimously elected leader of the House during the BJPLP meeting on Sunday.