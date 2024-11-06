Assam: BJP Kickstarts Election Campaign In Behali Ahead Of By-Elections

Flag Of BJP | File Pic

Biswanath (Assam): The BJP began its election campaign for the bye-election in the Behali assembly constituency, located in Assam's Biswanath district.

On the occasion of Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika's 13th death anniversary, the BJP workers, and supporters performed cultural activities during an election campaign rally held at Behali.

The campaign on Tuesday featured cultural activities performed by a troupe, showcasing a unique approach to the poll campaign.

Statement Of BJP MP Ranjit Dutta

Ranjit Dutta, BJP MP on Tuesday said, "Behali is the place of the people of many caste, communities - Assamese, Adivasi, Mising, Karbi, Bodo. The Sur Bahini has started this election campaign by showing different cultural activities. During the Congress regime, there was a parallel government of terrorists in Behali, but peace has come here after the formation of the BJP government. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, we have done lots of development work here. Surely, our party candidate Diganta Ghatowar will win in this bye-election."

Union Minister Pabitra Margherita, also attended the event.

Ranjit Dutta said that BJP will continue its election campaign in Behali through the cultural troupe named Sur Bahini formed by BJP MLA Padma Hazarika.

About The By-Elections

By-elections for five assembly constituencies in Assam (Behali, Dholai, Samaguri, Bongaigaon, and Sidli) will be conducted on November 13. Both the BJP and Congress have escalated their election campaigns.

The by-polls on 48 constituencies are spread over 15 states - Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

Earlier on October 15, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced by-polls for 48 Assembly constituencies and two Parliamentary seats that will occur in two phases alongside the Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly elections.

