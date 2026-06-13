Assam Bans Fresh Aadhaar Enrolment For Adults Above 18 To Curb Illegal Immigration, Exempts SC/ST/Tea Garden Till 2027 | X -

Guwahati, June 13: In a significant decision aimed at tightening identity verification measures, the Assam Cabinet on Saturday approved a ban on fresh Aadhaar enrolment for individuals above 18 years of age, citing concerns over illegal immigration.

Cabinet Meeting Details

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Dispur.

Announcing the Cabinet decisions, Sarma said Aadhaar cards would no longer be issued in Assam to individuals above the age of 18, except under special circumstances.

Rationale Behind Ban

“From now on, people above 18 years of age will not be issued Aadhaar cards in Assam. We have already achieved near-total Aadhaar saturation in the state. This decision has been taken to ensure that illegal Bangladeshi immigrants are unable to obtain Aadhaar cards,” Sarma told reporters.

The restriction will not apply to individuals below 18 years of age.

Extended Deadline for Exempted Groups

The government has, however, exempted members of the Divyang, Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Tea Garden communities from the immediate implementation of the new rule. For applicants belonging to the SC, ST and Tea Garden communities, Aadhaar enrolment will continue until March 31, 2027. From April 1, 2027, the same restrictions will apply to them unless special permission is obtained from the state government.

Sarma said Aadhaar enrolment in some districts had already crossed the 100 per cent mark, raising concerns about possible misuse of the system. Under the new policy, any Aadhaar application from a person above 18 years of age will require prior approval from the state government. District Commissioners will have to seek permission before processing such applications.

New Development Authority Approved

The Cabinet also approved the creation of the Guwahati Satellite Cities Development Authority (GSCDA) to plan, finance and develop satellite townships in and around Guwahati within the jurisdiction of the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA).

“The proposed satellite city will be developed in areas behind the airport, covering parts of Palasbari, Sualkuchi and adjoining regions near the bridge. The area will fall under the jurisdiction of the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority,” the Chief Minister said.

Employment Mission Framework

In another major decision, the Cabinet approved the implementation framework of the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, 2025, in Assam from July 1, 2026.

The scheme will have a budget allocation of Rs 2,000 crore and provide 125 man-days of direct wage employment. Besides generating employment, the programme will focus on creating durable community assets through the work undertaken under the scheme.

Panchayat-Wise Funds

Under the initiative, each panchayat will receive financial assistance ranging from Rs 70 lakh to Rs 1.5 crore, depending on local requirements. The government expects the scheme to generate employment opportunities, strengthen rural livelihoods and create community infrastructure.

To ensure transparency in implementation, the Cabinet approved the formation of a monitoring committee. Sarma said the government would closely track the programme from the beginning and address deficiencies that had affected earlier employment schemes, including MGNREGA.

The Cabinet also decided that issuance of No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for Central and inter-state deputation of All India Service officers, including IAS officers, will now require Cabinet approval.

Sarma further said a high-level dignitary may visit Assam between July 1 and July 3 along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, though the programme has not yet been formally confirmed. Preparations for the proposed visit will begin immediately, he added, while seeking cooperation from residents, particularly in Guwahati.

The Chief Minister also announced that the Budget Session of the Assam Legislative Assembly will commence on July 6 and is expected to continue for more than 21 days. During the session, the state government will present the full Budget for 2026-27.