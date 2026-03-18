Assam Assembly Elections 2026: Senior Congress Leader Pradyut Bordoloi Quits Party, Cites Humiliation & Internal Rift | IANS

Guwahati: Senior Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Pradyut Bordoloi on Wednesday said he was “deeply hurt” and “left with no option” but to resign from the Indian National Congress, alleging repeated humiliation and a lack of a conducive environment within the party’s Assam unit.

Speaking to reporters after stepping down, Bordoloi said the decision was painful but inevitable. “I am saddened to take this step, but I had no option left. I was mentally hurt and internally exhausted,” he said, indicating that issues within the party had been building up for some time.

The veteran leader claimed that several senior Congress figures had “insulted” him on multiple occasions, leading to a sense of alienation.

“I have dedicated my entire life to the Congress party, but today I feel completely alone,” he said, underlining the emotional toll of his exit.

At the same time, Bordoloi acknowledged the role Congress played in shaping his political career. “The Congress party has given me a lot. Whatever I am today is because of the Congress,” he noted, adding that his decision was not driven by disregard for the party’s legacy but by the prevailing circumstances.

However, he stressed that the situation within the Assam Congress had deteriorated to a point where he no longer felt comfortable continuing. “There is no environment in the Assam Congress for me to stay. That is why I resigned,” Bordoloi said.

His resignation is being seen as a significant setback for the Congress in Assam, particularly at a time when the party is grappling with internal challenges and gearing up for crucial political battles ahead.

According to sources, Bordoloi is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party, and he is also likely to be fielded as the BJP candidate from the prestigious Dispur Assembly constituency, a key seat in the state capital region that carries strategic and symbolic importance.

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In a letter addressed to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday, Bordoloi expressed “an overwhelming sense of sadness” while announcing his decision to step down from all posts, privileges and responsibilities within the party.

Bordoloi had recently also written a letter to the Congress leadership expressing his displeasure over the working of the Congress party and the state president, Gaurav Gogoi. The central leadership of the party did not issue any statement on Bordoloi's letter, which might have fuelled his exit from the grand old party.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday announced that if Bordoloi joins the BJP, he will be given due respect and the Lok Sabha MP will be given a ticket for contesting the upcoming Assembly polls.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)