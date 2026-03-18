Assam Assembly Elections 2026: AJP Releases First List Of 8 Candidates, Questions ECI’s Single-Phase Poll Schedule | VIDEO

AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi | ANI

Guwahati, March 17: The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) on Tuesday released its first list of candidates for eight Assembly constituencies and raised concerns over the election schedule announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI), saying the limited campaign period could disadvantage smaller parties.

Concerns over limited campaign period

Addressing a press conference at Greenwood Resort in Khanapara, AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi said the party was ready to contest the April 9 Assembly elections but criticised the timeline set by the Election Commission of India.

#WATCH | Guwahati: Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) president Lurinjyoti Gogoi says, "In the first phase, we have already finalised 10 seats with the Congress party for the upcoming 2026 elections, and today we have announced candidates for 8 of the 10 seats… The remaining two seats… pic.twitter.com/OogyOQoxaY — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2026

The poll panel announced the election schedule on March 15, fixing April 9 as the date for voting and May 4 for counting of votes. With nomination deadlines approaching quickly, Gogoi said parties would have around two weeks for active campaigning.

According to him, such a short campaign period makes it difficult for smaller and regional parties to reach voters across the state. “It becomes challenging to conduct a meaningful campaign in a geographically large and diverse state like Assam,” Gogoi said, adding that the limited window tends to favour parties with stronger organisational networks and resources.

AJP alleges advantage for larger parties

The AJP chief also said the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party already enjoys higher visibility and funding, which he believes gives it an advantage under a compressed campaign schedule.

First list of candidates announced

During the press conference, Gogoi announced AJP’s first list of candidates. According to the list, Lurinjyoti Gogoi will contest from Khowang, Rajen Gohain from Barhampur, Bani Kanta Das from Morigaon, Alhaaj Rezaul Karim Chaudhury from Binnakandi, Dilip Baruah from Bajali, Pankaj Lochaan Goswami from Palashbari, Mainaak Patra from Dibrugarh, and Jiban Chutia will contest from Sarupathar.

He said discussions are still ongoing regarding candidates for Sadiya and Guwahati Central constituencies.

Other issues raised during press meet

Gogoi also referred to public discussions surrounding the death of Assamese singer Zubeen Garg in 2025, which has led to demands from some sections for further clarity on the circumstances of the incident. According to the AJP leader, sentiments linked to the issue could influence public discourse during the election period, especially during the upcoming Rongali Bihu celebrations in mid-April.

In addition, Gogoi urged the Election Commission to review postings of government officials who have served in the same district for more than three years. He said long tenures of district-level officers may raise concerns about administrative neutrality during elections.

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“Officers posted in one district for more than three years should be transferred to ensure fairness in the election process,” Gogoi said, adding that such measures are often followed in other states during elections.

More candidates to be announced

The AJP leadership said it will announce additional candidates in the coming days as the party finalises its preparations for the Assembly polls.