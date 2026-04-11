Assam Assembly Elections 2026: AGP Chief Atul Bora Expresses Confidence Of Victory As NDA Eyes Around 90 Seats; Says 'Democracy Is Strong' | ANI

Golaghat (Assam): Following the conclusion of the high-stakes 2026 Assam Assembly elections, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) President Atul Bora has hailed the massive voter participation as a triumph for democratic values.

Speaking in Golaghat with ANI, Bora expressed absolute confidence that the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is headed for a resounding victory.

"Democracy is strong in Assam, that's why so many people have voted. AGP's seats will also increase. BJP's seats will also increase. NDA should get around 90 seats," said Bora.

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Assam witnessed a record-breaking voter turnout on April 9, with official estimates placing the final polling figure at approximately 85.38%, surpassing the 2021 record of 82.04%.

The NDA contested the 2026 elections with a clear seat-sharing formula aimed at consolidating power. BJP contested approximately 89 seats, AGP contested 26 seats as the primary regional partner, while BPF fielded candidates in 11 seats, primarily in the Bodo Territorial Region (BTR).

The high turnout has sparked intense debate among political analysts. While the opposition, led by Congress's Gaurav Gogoi, has interpreted the "unprecedented turnout" as a sign of a "vote for change," Atul Bora and the NDA leadership maintain that it represents a "pro-incumbency" wave driven by developmental initiatives.

With the polling phase now complete, the state enters a tense waiting period. The final fate of the 722 candidates in the fray will be revealed when the counting of votes takes place on May 4, 2026.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Sarma described the election as a "movement" to safeguard Assam's culture, values and land, stating, "What we set out to do was not merely fight an election, but to turn it into a movement.

"Today, for the first time, our people have come out in unprecedented numbers -- voting shoulder to shoulder, matching and even surpassing our opponents in turnout. In many polling booths, participation is crossing 95 per cent. This is not ordinary. This is historic. Assam has risen above language and caste. Our people have voted with one clear resolve -- to protect our land, our identity, and our culture from illegal infiltration and demographic aggression," he said after polling concluded in the State on April 9.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)