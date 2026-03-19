Assam Assembly Elections 2026: 18 Sitting MLAs Dropped, Fresh Faces & Women Candidates Take Center Stage In BJP's List | File Pic

Guwahati: After days of speculation, the BJP on Thursday released its list of 88 candidates for the Assam Assembly elections scheduled for April 9, dropping 18 sitting MLAs and a few prominent leaders in a move that signals a major reshuffle within the party.

Among the notable names missing from the list are cabinet minister Nandita Gorlosa, former state BJP president Siddhartha Bhattacharyya and Deputy Speaker Dr Numal Momin. Their exclusion has drawn attention within political circles, as the party appears to be banking on a mix of fresh faces and existing leaders for the upcoming polls.

In a surprise development, Pradyut Bordoloi — who joined the BJP from the Congress just a day ago — has been given the party ticket from the Dispur constituency, replacing sitting MLA Atul Bora.

Several other sitting MLAs have also been denied tickets this time. These include Pramod Borthakur from Biswanath, Hemanga Thakuria from Palashbari, Bidya Sing Engleng from Diphu, Dar Sing Ronghang from Howraghat, Rupsing Teron from Baithalangso, Ramakrishna Ghosh from Hojai, Diganta Ghatowal from Behali, Dipanyan Chakraborty from Silchar, Ajay Kumar Ray from Bijni, Ganesh Limbu from Barchala and Amiya Kumar Bhuyan from Bihpuria.

The new list also reflects an attempt to bring more women into the political arena. Apart from senior leader and cabinet minister Ajanta Neog, the BJP has fielded several new women candidates, including Nilima Devi from Mangaldoi, Niso Terangpi from Diphu, Rupali Langthasa from Haflong, Madhavi Das from Birsing Jarua and Jyotishna Kalita from Chamaria.

Of the 126 seats in the Assam Assembly, the BJP will contest 88 seats as part of its alliance arrangement. The party has left 26 seats for its ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and 15 seats for the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF).