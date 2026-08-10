Assam-Arunachal Border Tension: 12 Injured In Alleged Firing During Land Dispute In Dhemaji | VIDEO | AI Generated Image

Guwahati, August 10: Tension escalated along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border after an unidentified person allegedly opened fire on a group of Mising people at Hime Bosti in Mingmang, on the Dhemaji-Lower Siang boundary, leaving 12 people injured.

The firing took place around 9.30 am in Hime Bosti, an area straddling the border between Assam's Dhemaji district and Arunachal Pradesh's Lower Siang district, according to reports.

The area has been the site of a long-running land dispute. People from Gogamukh Mingmang in Assam had earlier sold land in Hime Bosti to residents of Arunachal Pradesh. Talks were subsequently held to reclaim that land. According to reports, it was during a fresh round of discussions on the issue on Sunday that miscreants from Arunachal Pradesh allegedly opened indiscriminate fire on the Mising community members from Assam.

The firing was followed by a confrontation between residents of Dhemaji district and Lower Siang, heightening concern in the border region.

গুলিবিদ্ধ ১১জনক ধেমাজি অসামৰিক চিকিৎসালয়ত চিকিৎসাধীন কৰাৰ লগতে সংকটজনক অৱস্থাত চাৰিজনক ডিব্ৰুগড়ৰ অসম চিকিৎসা মহাবিদ্যালয়লৈ প্ৰেৰণ কৰা হৈছে; ঘটনাস্থলীত আৰক্ষী-প্ৰশাসন সষ্টম হৈ আছে। pic.twitter.com/qAK6qfBHS0 — AIR News Guwahati (@airnews_ghy) August 10, 2026

Preliminary reports place the alleged shooting in the Lower Siang area, though the identity of the shooter and the exact circumstances leading to the incident are yet to be established.

The incident comes amid reports of rising tension between members of the Mising and Galo communities in the border belt.

In a related development, eight people from Assam were allegedly injured in a separate incident of firing at Mingmang Basti, arising from a dispute over land and alleged encroachment.

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The injured have been identified as Sanjay Tayung, Durgeswar Patar, Rohit Doley, Nagaraj Doley, Pame Pegu, Utpal Doley, Jaan Doley and Bigneswar Patir.

The administrations of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh are continuing their investigation into the matter. Authorities are expected to look into the alleged shooting and the subsequent confrontation, and take steps to prevent further escalation in the sensitive border area.

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