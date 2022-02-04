Assam: After CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's appeal, over 50 protectees give up security cover

The government of Assam on Friday has decided to remove and streamline security cover of 364 people in the state who were being provided with personal security officers (PSOs) from the police force, according to a Hindustan Times report.

The decision was taken at the recent meeting of the state security review committee (SSRC) held on January 21. Usually review of security cover provided to individuals from all categories is done every six months.

The move to rationalize the existing security cover to individuals including politicians, former bureaucrats, police officers, businessmen and former militants came after Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma declared last month that the PSOs shouldn’t be used as status symbols.

“PSOs can’t become a status symbol. Security needs to be categorized and depending on the requirement and threat perception, PSOs would be allotted,” the CM had said in his first press conference of the year on January 1.

BJP MLA from Mariani, Rupjyoti Kurmi said, “On February 1, I gave up all the 3 PSOs allotted to me by the state. Following the CM’s appeal and considering the improved security scenario in the state due to the ongoing ceasefire by United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I), I feel safe."

Earlier nearly 4,000 police personnel in the state were engaged in providing security cover to nearly 1200 persons across the state. Now that figure has come down following the latest SSRC decision.

“The security situation in the state is much better now. Hence it was decided to remove or streamline security cover of 364 individuals and remove 531 PSOs, 47 escorts, 4 lead security personnel and 144 house guards who were engaged at their service,” said additional DGP (special branch) Hiren Chandra Nath.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 06:01 PM IST