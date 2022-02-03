Assam-based brick manufacturing startup Zerund raises undisclosed sum in pre-Series A from NEVF

Zerund innovative brick manufacturing start-up has raised an undisclosed amount in pre-Series A round from NEDFi Venture Capital Ltd. (NVCL). Assam based startup has raised a total of Rs 4 crore in total including the current round.

Started in 2018 by Rupam Choudhury, Mousum Talukdar and David Pratim Gogoi, Zerund is providing eco-friendly, cost-effective, crack/earthquake resistant, lightweight bricks made from waste plastic and other waste materials as ingredients. The brand currently operates out of its manufacturing facility in Pathsala, Assam.

David Pratim Gogoi, Co-founder and CEO, Zerund affirmed, “The construction market is poised for rigorous innovations and creations. People are opting for more eco-friendly options which have widened the scope of exploration for the manufacturers too. We have witnessed 85 percent month-on-month traction in terms of sales, and further to the demand are looking forward to expanding rigorously. By the end of this fiscal year, we are expecting to register 500 percent YoY growth. The growth path for entire North East in the recently announced budget by Finance Minister gave us bigger hope to grow faster.”

The brand came up with a building material, known now as “Zerund Brick”. After getting the patent of the product, it started its commercial production and selling from November 2018.

PVSLN Murty, CMD NEDFi and Chairman NVCL said, “The company fits the NEVF objective of promoting scalable and innovative start-ups in the North-East Region. The company through its patent-pending technology has ushered in an innovative product “ZERUND Bricks”, plastic embedded bricks, which has many advantages over regular bricks available in the market. The bricks are lite weight and resistant towards water and contribute towards environment by recycling waste plastic for its manufacturing.”

Nikunja Borthakur, Senior CGM, Corporate affairs, Numaligarh refinery limited explained, “After getting the patents of the product with R&D support from Numaligarh refinery limited they started production from November 2018. We are committed to supporting the team and the innovative company in their future endeavours to reach newer heights in the construction material domain”.

The brand to utilize the part of the raised investment to set up a new facility that will have five times more capacity than the current one. The brand expects to multifold its revenue from the new facility in place.

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 05:20 PM IST