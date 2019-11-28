Asked if govt bought Pegasus software, Ravi Shankar Prasad says 'no unauthorised interception' occurred

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad today said that no "unauthorised interception was done" upon being asked about the WhatsApp snooping row involving Pegasus.

Congress leader Digvijay Singh, during a discussion on cyber snooping in Rajya Sabha questioned the government as to who was spied upon using the Pegasus software.

"What was the Government's role? They should tell the House if people were spied upon. The government should tell us which journalists, activists were targeted in the breach. This is a violation of right of privacy," he asked.

Prasad responded by stating that "Digital players, both Indian and foreign are welcomed to contribute in the growing market but must understand that safety and security of Indians is of prime importance."

Upon being asked by Singh if the Indian government had bought Pegasus software, Prasad merely commented that "no unauthorised interception was done."

Digvjiaya Singh has demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee to probe the breach.

"I appeal to all the parties to constitute a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) and investigate this sensitive issue as it is connected to our fundamental rights and national security," he reportedly said.