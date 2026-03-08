Ashutosh Maharaj Brahmachari Attacked With Sharp Weapon On Rewa Express Near Sirathu After Moving Court Against Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand |

Prayagraj: A seer who had moved a court seeking registration of an FIR against Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati was attacked with a sharp weapon inside the Rewa Express early on Sunday, leaving him injured.

The seer, Ashutosh Maharaj Brahmachari, said the attack took place around 5 am when the train was nearing Sirathu Railway Station in Kaushambi district. He alleged that some unidentified men assaulted him with a sharp weapon while he was travelling in the AC coach H-1 of the train.

In his complaint to the Government Railway Police in Prayagraj, Ashutosh Brahmachari said he had boarded the train from Ghaziabad Railway Station on Saturday night and was on his way to Prayagraj. He alleged that the attackers suddenly targeted him inside the coach, leaving him bleeding.

The seer said he managed to escape by locking himself inside the toilet of the coach and remained there until the attackers left. He later reached Prayagraj in an injured condition and was taken to a hospital for medical examination. Doctors said his condition is currently out of danger.

Ashutosh Brahmachari claimed that the attack was a conspiracy and expressed suspicion against Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati and his associates. He has submitted a written complaint to the GRP seeking registration of an FIR.

GRP Deputy Superintendent of Police Arun Kumar Pathak said action is being taken to register a case against unidentified assailants and the matter is under investigation. He added that the injured seer has been admitted to hospital and his condition is stable.