Watch: Ashok Gehlot confirms he is contesting for Congress President poll, says 'no one from Gandhi family to be next chief'

Ashok Gehlot confirms 'no Gandhi to contest Congress President poll' | ANI

Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Friday confirmed that no one from the Gandhi family will be contesting the upcoming party Presidential polls, which are held on October 17 and 19.

While speaking to the media, Gehlot said, "I have requested him (Congress MP Rahul Gandhi) multiple times to accept everyone's proposal of becoming the Congress President. However, he made it clear that no one from the Gandhi family should become the next chief."

"It's decided that I'll contest (for the post of Congress President). I'll fix the date soon (to file his nomination). It's a need for the Opposition to be strong, looking at the current position of the country," the Rajasthan CM added.

#WATCH | Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot says, "It's decided that I'll contest (for the post of Congress President). I'll fix the date soon (to file his nomination)." pic.twitter.com/oZkbEL23le — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2022

Gehlot has already given indication to enter the Congress president's poll fray after meeting Sonia Gandhi here on Wednesday and then flying to Kerala to meet Rahul Gandhi heading the Bharat Jodo Yatra to persuade him once again to better return as the Congress president.

He was also miffed by Rahul Gandhi telling the media at a press conference on Thursday in Kerala that Gehlot will have to step down as the CM if he wants to be the Congress president since it is not just an organisational position, but an ideological post and a belief system.

Congress issues notification for party presidential polls

The Congress central election authority issued notification for the AICC president polls. As per the notification, while the nomination forms will be available from today onwards, the filing of nominations will be held between September 24 and 30.

Scrutiny of nominations will take place on October 1, and on the same day, a valid candidate list will be published. The last date of withdrawal is October 8, following which a final list will be published. While the party presidential poll will be held on October 17, counting will take place on October 19.