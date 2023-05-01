Asaram granted bail in fake medical certificate case by Rajasthan High Court

Asaram Bapu |

On Monday, Rajasthan High Court granted bail to Godman Asaram in a case related to the presentation of fake medical documents in the Supreme Court. However, Asaram will not be released from jail as he is currently serving a life sentence in a separate case for the rape of a minor.

During the hearing, Justice Kuldeep Mathur approved the bail, based on Asaram's counsel's argument that the medical certificates submitted in the Supreme Court were not sent by Asaram himself, as he was already imprisoned at the time. Asaram's advocate has already been granted bail in the same case, and there should be no hindrance in granting bail to Asaram, the counsel further argued.

In 2017, a medical certificate was submitted to the Supreme Court on behalf of Asaram, which mentioned several serious illnesses. However, it was later found to be fraudulent upon investigation. Following this, the Supreme Court ordered an FIR to be registered against Asaram's advocate, Ravi Rai, in Jodhpur's Ratanada police station. Asaram was also accused in the same case.

On January 18, Asaram was produced before the CJM Metro Court in connection with the case. The charges against him were pronounced in court, after which his lawyer filed a bail petition in the High Court. The petition was heard on Monday, and Asaram was granted bail in the case related to the fake medical documents.

This is the first instance in which Asaram has been granted bail in any of the pending cases against him.