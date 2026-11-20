The Rajasthan High Court has stayed Asaram's arrest until the next hearing in a case registered against him for allegedly failing to surrender at the prescribed time after his parole ended.

A single-judge bench of Justice Sunil Beniwal passed the order while hearing a petition filed by Asaram under Section 528 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), seeking the quashing of an FIR registered against him on October 28, 2026.

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Parole conditions and surrender deadline

According to his lawyers, Asaram was granted 20 days of regular parole on August 3 and was released on October 8. He was required to surrender at the Central Jail in Jodhpur by 5 pm on October 27.

However, the petition claimed that he was returning in a chartered aircraft, whose flight clearance was delayed due to technical difficulties. Consequently, the aircraft landed late in the evening, and Asaram reached the jail superintendent's office at 10:40 pm. He was allegedly denied entry into the prison.

Following the delay, a case was registered at the Ratanada police station in Jodhpur under Section 58-B of the Rajasthan Prisons (Amendment) Act.

High Court seeks surrender details

The High Court sought a detailed report from the state government regarding the actual time of Asaram's surrender. The government counsel sought time to gather the details.

The court scheduled the next hearing for November 23, 2026, and continued the interim protection from arrest until then.

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