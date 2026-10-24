MP's Ujjain Asaram Complains Of Chest Pain, Skips Panchakarma Treatment; Ashram Land Faces Acquisition For Sandipani Lok, Road Project | FP photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Asaram Bapu, serving a life sentence in a minor's rape case, complained of chest pain on Friday and skipped Panchakarma treatment at Government Dhanwantari Ayurvedic Hospital, resting instead at his nearby ashram.

Asaram arrived in Ujjain on Wednesday and underwent Panchakarma treatment on Wednesday and Thursday.

Hospital doctor Nipendra Mishra said Asaram had long suffered from head and lower back pain and had been advised 14 days of Panchakarma treatment.

Meanwhile, preparations to acquire land from the nearby Gurukul ashram for developing Maharshi Sandipani Ashram, associated with Lord Krishna's education, into Sandipani Lok have gained momentum.

The issue intensified following Asaram's arrival at the local Gurukul ashram on Thursday, with discussions about possible intervention by the administration.

Officials are preparing to issue a notification under Section 4 of the land acquisition process, which sources said could be published shortly.

Separately, the administration has initiated proceedings to acquire Asaram trust land at Bhitari village for Ujjain Development Authority (UDA) Road No. 34.

Letters and notices have been issued to Sant Shri Asaram Gurukul Shri Vedant Seva Samiti, and red markings placed on the land.

Of the 0.1000 hectares recorded under Survey No. 315/2, approximately 0.030 hectares fall within the proposed road boundary.

The administration has proposed compensation of Rs 7.20 lakh. Sources said compulsory acquisition notices had also been issued.