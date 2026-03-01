Asaduddin Owaisi Calls Khamenei’s Death ‘Immoral And Unlawful’, Seeks Government’s Stand - VIDEO

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi |

Asaduddin Owaisi, chief of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), on Sunday strongly condemned the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, terming it “immoral and unlawful.”

Speaking to the media, Owaisi alleged that former US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had jointly attacked Iran during the holy month of Ramzan. “We despise the attack on Iran. Had they agreed to the Geneva agreement, the nuclear stockpiles of Iran would not have been used,” he said.

Owaisi claimed that more than 200 people had died in the attack and described the escalation as deeply concerning. He expressed solidarity with the Shia community, stating, “On behalf of my party, I offer condolences to the Shia community who considered him as their leader, and we call for an end to this war.”

The Hyderabad MP also urged the BJP-led central government to take a clear stand on the issue. “We hope that the BJP government condemns the death of Ayatollah Khamenei and calls for an end to this war,” he said.

His remarks come amid rising tensions in West Asia following Khamenei’s reported killing and continued military strikes, which have heightened fears of wider regional instability.