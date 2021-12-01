As RT-PCR becomes must for those arriving from other states in Maharashtra, here's all you need to know about rates, report timings of the test

Now that RT-PCR has been made a must for those subject to inter state travel and arriving in Maharashtra irrespective of their vaccination status, here's for you the rates of the testing across various medical centres.

On an average the cost to get you done an RT-PCR testing could range around 800 - 1200 INR, depending upon the factors and facilities chosen.

The brand TATA which holds TATA 1mglabs services collects the Nasal and Throat Swab and conducts your testing for Rs 700/-. The reports would be generated stand travel compliant along a QR code which can be used to authenticate & reproduce the test report online, as per data displayed on official website from where one can schedule an appointment.

The information on the website of Metropolis Heathcare read 'Metropolis Healthcare is now at the Mumbai CSIA Airport! With the COVID-19 Rapid RT-PCR Test, find out your COVID status in just 15-30 minutes and get accurate reports.

Suburban Diagnostics which a leading diagnostics centre and pathology lab for blood tests not only conducts RT-PCR and Rapid test but also provides services of Antibody testing for the SARS-CoV-2 . According to Suburban Diagnostics' website, the rates for RT-PCR and Rapid test is Rs. 800 inclusive on a home visit. For all international passengers registering at Mumbai Airport will get their reports within 8 hours.

The rates indicated on the websites, as of today, are mostly standard across the cities and states in India. The results of most COVID-19 RT-PCR testing is generated and shared with the patient within 48 hours or lesser. Free Home Collection is also available at the mentioned healthcare brands for the ease and comfort of people.

For those who could prefer to get tested within the airport premises before taking off, Rapid RT-PCR test is available at a charge of Rs. 4500 per test and the results would be provided in 1-2 hours via email, as per the official website of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

Passengers who undergo RT PCR tests, which is one of the most widely used methods for detecting COVID-19, need to pay ₹ 500 for the test. However, the test result will be available in 5-6 hours, official from Delhi airport told NDTV. The entire process - including waiting for turn and other Covid-related formalities - may add another 1-2 hours.

In view of the emergence of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday made institutional quarantine mandatory for passengers coming to the state from countries "at-risk" and also RT-PCR mandatory irrespective of vaccination status for those coming from other states.

According to recent updates, In the case of domestic air travel, passengers travelling within the State will either have to be fully vaccinated or compulsorily carry an RT-PCR test within 48 hours of the time of arrival. In case of passengers from other States, negative RT-PCR test within 48 hours of arrival will be compulsory without exceptions.

Published on: Wednesday, December 01, 2021, 02:46 PM IST