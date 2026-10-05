‘As Fake As Fake Can Be’: Javed Akhtar Denies Viral Post Targeting CJP, Abhijeet Dipke

Javed Akhtar |

Veteran screenwriter and former Rajya Sabha MP Javed Akhtar on Monday took to X to deny a message circulating on social media claiming that he had criticised the Citizens for Justice and Peace (CJP) and targeted its founder Abhijeet Dipke.

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Akhtar termed the purported statement “as fake as fake can be”, saying he was surprised that critics of Dipke and CJP were attempting to lend credibility to their claims by using his name.

“I Javed Akhtar want to tell every one that the fake message on the social media that I have criticised CJP and run down Abhijeet Dipke is as fake as fake can be,” he wrote.

Posts attribute remarks to Akhtar

His clarification came after posts circulated on social media purportedly quoting him as saying that Dipke was a “puppet” of former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and alleging that CJP was pursuing an agenda against the BJP.

One such post by an X user, Abhishek Kumar, claimed that Akhtar had “exposed” Dipke and CJP. The post attributed to Akhtar alleged that CJP had initially raised the NEET paper leak issue but had subsequently taken up matters concerning the Election Commission, SIR and Bangladeshi Muslims.

Akhtar categorically denies remarks

Akhtar, however, categorically denied making the remarks and questioned why those opposing Dipke and CJP would need to “borrow credibility” from him. “Yeh Haalut hogayee hai??? Sad,” he added.