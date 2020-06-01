As Cyclone Nisarga approaches, Amit Shah holds meetings with Chief Ministers of Gujarat and Maharashtra

Speaking about the brewing storm, SN Pradhan, the Director General of the National Disaster Response Force said that 21 teams of NDRF are deployed in both the states and 10 teams are on standby. The IMD had warned that the cyclonic storm will bring in its wake heavy rains, adding that it was expected to hit the southern Gujarat coast near Daman on June 3 evening with a wind speed of 90 to 100 km per hour.

"Nisarga is a severe cyclone and we're expecting a wind speed of 90-100 kmph, which I think is negotiable. Still, as a precautionary measure, we are going to start the evacuation of people from the coastal areas of the two states soon," revealed Pradhan.

The Gujarat government has ordered evacuation of low-lying areas and deployed 10 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams in over half a dozen districts.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday appealed to fishermen not to venture into the sea in view of the cyclonic storm. The state government has stepped up safety measures along the Konkan coast to tackle any eventuality.

Meanwhile, in adjoining Goa, people have been advised not to visit beaches or venture into the sea over the next 48 hours as the IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in parts of north and south Goa districts with wind speeds of 45-55 kilometres per hour, officials said on Monday.

