As Congress govt falls, Union Cabinet approves President's Rule in Puducherry

Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved President's Rule in Puducherry after the fall of the Congress government.

Earlier, President Ram Nath Kovind had accepted the resignation of Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and his council of ministers, a notification by the Union Home Ministry issued said on Tuesday.

The resignations were submitted after the Narayanaswamy-led Congress government lost the floor test held in Puducherry Assembly on Monday.