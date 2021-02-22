'No passion, no hunger, no leadership': Sanjay Jha reacts after Congress govt falls in Puducherry

Earlier in the day, Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy resigned ahead of the confidence vote in the Assembly with the coalition ministry reduced to a minority due to a spate of resignations of party MLAs and a DMK legislator recently.

Narayanasamy met Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and submitted the resignation of his four-member cabinet, ahead of the Assembly elections due in April-May.

The Opposition, led by NR Congress chief and Leader of Opposition N Rangasamy said it has no plans to stake claim to form the government as of now and that discussions would be held.

Soundararajan had earlier summoned the one-day special session on Monday, mandating that its agenda be confined only to the trust vote, after the Opposition petitioned her last week saying the government had been reduced to a minority due to the resignations.

A fresh bout of resignations on Sunday took the tally in the last few days to three and the cumulative since last month to six and further reduced the strength of the Congress-DMK combine in the assembly to 11 after Congress member K Lakshminarayanan and DMK's K Venkatesan quit on Sunday.

Subsequently, the party position in the assembly was: Congress (nine, including Speaker), DMK two, All-India NR Congress seven, AIADMK four, BJP three (all nominated with voting rights) and one independent who has supported the government. There are seven vacancies.

With the exit of the Congress government here, Punjab, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh are the only three states in the country ruled by the party on its own.

(With PTI inputs)