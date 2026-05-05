'As Captain, I Take Responsibility': Assam Congress Chief Gaurav Gogoi On Party’s Defeat

Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday took responsibility for the party’s crushing defeat in the Assembly elections, saying he accepted the verdict as “captain” while acknowledging that the results fell far short of expectations.

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Addressing a press conference, Gogoi said, “As the captain, I am taking responsibility for this defeat,” adding that the party had anticipated a close contest but the margins in several constituencies were unexpected. He also announced that a meeting of newly elected Congress MLAs would be held on May 9 to review the performance and chalk out the party’s future course.

The Congress leader thanked senior party figures, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Jitendra Singh, for their support during the campaign. Despite the setback, he said the party would continue to work for Assam’s development both inside and outside the Assembly.

“We accept the people’s mandate and thank those who supported us. We will also reach out to those who did not vote for us,” Gogoi said, praising grassroots workers for standing by the party.

The BJP-led NDA registered a landslide victory, securing a three-fourths majority in the 126-member Assembly. The BJP alone won 82 seats, while its allies—the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) and the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), won 10 seats each. The Congress managed 19 seats, with smaller parties registering limited gains.