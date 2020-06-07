As BJP gears up for its first virtual rally in Bihar today; Congress, RJD, SP slam Amit Shah

With Bihar Legislative Assembly elections just months away, political parties have started preparations for the impending contest. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, political quarters are taking a virtual turn and are banking on social media platforms to reach out to voters.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to launch the Bharatiya Janata Party's election campaign in the state virtually.

Meanwhile, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is observing 'Garib Adhikar Diwas' to counter Shah's rally. Hours before Union Home Minister Amit Shah's virtual rally in Bihar on Sunday, RJD leaders and workers staged protests, beating utensils and blowing conches against what their leader Tejashwi Yadav dubbed as the ruling party's celebration of the devastation caused by COVID-19 and the lockdown.

A large crowd gathered outside the 10, Circular Road, the residence of former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi, where she stood alongside Tejashwi and her elder son Tej Pratap Yadav and party workers--all clanging steel plates with spoons-- while standing inside circles drawn on the ground to ensure social distancing.

RJD's official Twitter handle and several others posted videos and photos of this protest.