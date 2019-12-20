As Bengaluru Police warns social media users, Karnataka Minister CT Ravi warns about 'majority losing patience'

What happens when the majority loses patience?
Amid ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, Karnataka's Minister for Tourism, Kannada and Culture, said that one simply has to look at incidents like "what happened after Godhra" to get their answer.
In a video he can be seen explaining that while the "majority community here is patient, you are trying to put fires everywhere".
To summarise quickly, in 2002 when the Sabarmati Express, returning from Ayodhya to Ahmedabad halted at Godhra Station, several coaches caught fire under unknown circumstances. Many were trapped inside at the time and 59 people burned to death.
Following the incident, unrest broke out, and to rapidly summarise a rather gruesome time, led to massive inter-communal clashes that killed over a thousand people and saw even more injured.
Earlier, on Wednesday, CT Ravi had spoken out in support of the CAA and said that the government was doing what it had been elected to do.
“The BJP is doing what people want. Whoever opposes this is against democracy and the people’s mandate,” he told the media reports The New Indian Express.
Ravi had also slammed Congress leaders and said that it was people like them that led to the Godhra incident.
On Friday he also took to Twitter to reiterate a similar statement.
"It is a fact that India burns whenever @INCIndia is out of power.The anger of Indians will burn this Anti-National Party and its Ecosystem to the ground," he tweeted.
Incidentally Congress MLA UT Khader had on Wednesday said that while the "country is in flames", "Karnataka is an island of peace"
"I read on social media that they've given instructions to implement this law in K'taka. I'm warning the CM that if you implement it (CAA) here then I swear Karnataka will be blown up into cinders" he was quoted as saying by ANI.
In the meantime, the Bengaluru City Police too had a warning for protesters.
Taking to Twitter the Police wrote, "Dear citizens, We are watching & storing every provoke posts, Please beware of spreading hatred for you own good."
This watch is incidentally not limited to Twitter. When one commentator suggested keeping an eye on Instagram too, the police replied saying that they were observing "all social media channels."
This message has not gone down well with all social media users, although many commended the police for their peacekeeping efforts.
(With inputs from agencies)
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)