Arvind Kejriwal wants all boys to take oath to not 'misbehave' with girls

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that in every school and college of the national capital, boys will be administered the oath to not misbehave with any woman.

Speaking at a press conference here, Kejriwal said: "In every school and college in Delhi, boys will be given the oath to not misbehave with any woman. This oath will be given at regular intervals. This will help boys understand their responsibilities." He said the increase in violence against women is a sign of mental depravity and the society should also take some initiatives to deal with the situation.

"We have decided to introduce a campaign to change the mindset of the people. The girls will be asked to talk to their brothers and ask them not to misbehave with any woman," he said.