Arvind Kejriwal to visit Uttar Pradesh on Oct 26, will offer prayers at Ramllala temple in Ayodhya

Ahead of the Deepawali festival and Uttar Pradesh Assembly by-polls, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Admi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal is set to visit Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya district on October 26.

The chief minister will visit the holy grand temple site which is said to be the birthplace of Lord Ram to offer prayers to 'Ram Lalla.'

“Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will visit Ayodhya ahead of Diwali. On October 26, he will visit Ayodhya and offer prayers at the Ram Lalla temple,” the AAP said on Twitter.

The Aam Admi Party has been seeking to expand its base onto Uttar Pradesh and a series of other states through 'Yatras' led by Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh along with other senior AAP leaders.

Reportedly, in March this year, the Delhi CM had announced free pilgrimage for Delhi’s senior citizens to the Ram temple in Ayodhya and asserted that his government follows 10 principles inspired by the concept of ‘Ram Rajya’ to serve the people.

The Aam Aadmi Party announced that it will contest the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh early next year.

Published on: Saturday, October 23, 2021, 08:55 PM IST