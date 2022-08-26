Arvind Kejriwal's fresh charge; 'BJP is serial killer of governments'

Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi Assembly |

Arvind Kejriwal, in a reference to the BJP, said on Friday that there is a "serial killer in town, it murders all governments". Addressing a special session of the Delhi assembly, Kejriwal said, "The BJP has dismantled several governments and now they have turned toward Delhi. There is a serial killer of governments in our country. The pattern is the same."

"Vested interests are now trying to topple the Delhi government. They toppled governments in Manipur, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, Maharashtra. There is a serial killer on the prowl in the city," Kejriwal said in the House.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has called the session to discuss what it alleges is the BJP's "Operation Lotus" in Delhi.

The BJP has bought 277 MLAs in recent years, the AAP chief said.

AAP has alleged that the BJP is trying to bribe 40 MLAs to dump the party in an attempt to topple Arvind Kejriwal's government. The BJP has offered Rs 20 crore to MLAs to switch, Kejriwal alleges.

Further he also alleged that the recent raids by probe agencies against Delhi ministers are linked to the polls in Gujarat.

Kejriwal also said he will bring a confidence motion in the Delhi assembly to prove no AAP MLA has defected.

He also said that the BJP is using money collected through GST and hike in petrol and diesel prices to poach MLAs.