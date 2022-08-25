Arvind Kejriwal and AAP MLAs symbolic sit-in at Mahatma Gandhi's Rajghat; Kejriwal questions BJP's '800 crore offer'

Photo: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs today visited Rajghat where they paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

The chief minister after a meeting of the AAP legislators at his residence, along with his MLAs, also prayed for the failure of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) "Operation Lotus" at Rajghat.

Kejriwal then with his MLAs began a sit-in protest and questioned the source of the Rs 800 crore allegedly offered by the BJP to 40 AAP MLAs for switching sides.

"Even mattresses and walls of my deputy Manish Sisodia's residence were searched by the CBI but not even a single unaccounted penny was found. A day after the CBI's raids, Sisodia was approached by the BJP with an offer of the chief minister's post and to betray Kejriwal. I am lucky to have Sisodia, who has no greed for the chief minister's post," Kejriwal told reporters.

800 Crore Allegation:

The AAP had alleged that 40 of its Delhi MLAs were targeted by the BJP with an offer of Rs 20 crore each to turn against Kejriwal and join the BJP.

Claims have been made by the AAP legislators that the BJP is trying to buy them off and accused the ruling government of toppling the Kejriwal-led Delhi government.

"BJP contacted our 12 MLAs and told them to break the party. They wanted to break away 40 MLAs and were offering Rs 20 crores each... Now we are going to Mahatma Gandhi Smriti," AAP MLA Saurav Bharadwaj said today.

Earlier, Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia had claimed that he got an offer from the BJP to join the party and all the cases with the probe agency would be closed against him. Sisodia made the allegations days after a CBI raid on him in connection with the Delhi Excise policy case.

"The BJP is trying to scare the MLAs with CBI and ED raids. When they failed to break me, they offered Rs 20 crore each to other AAP MLAs," Sisodia had alleged.

The claim was denied by the BJP.

(with agency inputs)