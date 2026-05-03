Arvind Kejriwal Slams BJP After Water Supply To Gujarat Village Cut Over Poll Loss

A village’s water supply was allegedly cut off following a local election defeat in Gujarat’s Bharuch district, drawing sharp criticism from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal.

According to reports, the incident took place in Dehgam village, which has a population of around 10,000. BJP leader Shakeel Malik, who contested the panchayat election from the Jambusar taluka seat, reportedly lost the polls. Soon after the results on April 28, Malik, along with his father Khalid Malik, allegedly stopped the village’s water supply, leaving thousands without drinking water for four days.

Following outrage and the circulation of videos on social media, police intervened and restored water supply on May 1. Authorities registered a case under Section 223 (B) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and arrested both accused. They were later granted bail.

Reacting to the incident, Kejriwal accused the BJP of being unable to accept electoral defeat and claimed the party was rattled by AAP’s growing support in Gujarat. He said the development reflects people’s increasing faith in AAP as an alternative.